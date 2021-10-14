Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

