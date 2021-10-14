Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Equities research analysts at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LFG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.