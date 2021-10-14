Joint Ventures Achieves Market Cap of $56,144.51 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $56,144.51 and $15,678.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00235197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

