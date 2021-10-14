Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $256.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.72. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $171,688,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $82,207,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

