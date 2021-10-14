Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 30,699 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 771,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.28.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
