Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 30,699 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 771,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.