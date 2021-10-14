JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.20 ($27.29).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.38 ($19.27) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.76 and its 200-day moving average is €17.38. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

