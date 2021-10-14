JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €46.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

