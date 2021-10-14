JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 446,457 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Eastern Bankshares worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

