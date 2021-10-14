JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 3,300

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,173.08 ($67.59).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,303 ($30.09) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,451.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,389.13.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

