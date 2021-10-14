JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $40.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

