JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target to GBX 85

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 40.87 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £482.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.45.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

