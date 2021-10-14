JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.37 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Financial worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

