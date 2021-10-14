JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.22% of Super Micro Computer worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,409,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

