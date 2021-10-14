JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Select Medical worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.