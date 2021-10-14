JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

JPM traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.90. 501,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,593,163. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a market capitalization of $486.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

