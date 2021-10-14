JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $70.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

IRTC opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

