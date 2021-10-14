JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $30.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $54,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

