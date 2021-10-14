JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,606 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of Atkore worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATKR stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

