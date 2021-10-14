JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

