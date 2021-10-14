JulSwap Market Cap Hits $14.18 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $1.24 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00123281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.18 or 1.00202077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.17 or 0.06508003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,179,795 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

