Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $4.52 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00120632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00073436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.73 or 1.00236599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.05 or 0.06552761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

