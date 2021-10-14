Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $4.42. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 414,878 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

