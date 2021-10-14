KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
KBH opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
