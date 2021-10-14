KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

KBH opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

