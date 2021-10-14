Keep Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.17 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $238.96 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00235759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00096466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

