KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Up 7.8% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $140.04 or 0.00236068 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $86.49 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

