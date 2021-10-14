Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.12

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 724009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.32. The company has a market cap of C$960.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.