KeyCorp Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $67.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.27. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

