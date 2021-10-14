KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $27,925.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

