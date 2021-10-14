Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.79% of Kilroy Realty worth $1,118,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

