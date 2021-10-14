Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 0.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,918. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.