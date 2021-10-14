Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

