Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KSPHF remained flat at $$21.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

