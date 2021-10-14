KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 5.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

KKR stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $66.33. 47,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,760. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

