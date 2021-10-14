KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.98. 38,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,984. KLA has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $273,227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

