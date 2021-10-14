Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $128.26 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00122141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,461.61 or 0.99875262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.33 or 0.06516797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,696,170,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,030,842 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.