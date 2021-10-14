Klever Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $133.51 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

