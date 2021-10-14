Klimatas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $545.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $12,634.78 and approximately $545.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.