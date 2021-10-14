Komodo Hits One Day Volume of $2.91 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $129.63 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00211214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00120433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00134237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,229,618 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

