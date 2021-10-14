Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.14. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 132,187 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

