KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.67. 4,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73.

