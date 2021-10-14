Krios Price Tops $0.0129 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 44% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Krios has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $2.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 600% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001327 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00108457 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.00689992 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

