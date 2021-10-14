Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 74,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,109. Kuboo has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Kuboo alerts:

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.