Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $51.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 4,712 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.