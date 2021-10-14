Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $352.14 or 0.00609917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $199.45 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars.

