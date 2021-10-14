Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Down 24.6% This Week

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $894,978.31 and $78,198.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

