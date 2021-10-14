LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Renovacor stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Renovacor has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

