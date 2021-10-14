Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,991 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $53,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $20.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $564.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

