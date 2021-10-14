Lambda (LAMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.80 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00235197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,429,695,840 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.