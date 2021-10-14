Lanceria (LANC) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Million

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $624,735.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,714.15 or 1.00007612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.62 or 0.06464449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.