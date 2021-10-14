Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $189,171.55 and approximately $452.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars.

